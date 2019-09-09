Crews respond to fire in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities respond to a structure fire late Monday morning.

It happened in the 7300 block of County Road 19 SE.

Crews told our reporter on scene it was a small electrical fire in the ceiling of the home. It was isolated to one part of the house.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, there was minor damage but no injuries were reported.

Stewartville and Chatfield fire crews also responded to the scene.