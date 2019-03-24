Clear
Crews rescue Minnesota restaurant diners after flooding

Crews in central Minnesota had to rescue dozens of people stranded inside a restaurant after flash flooding.

Posted: Mar. 24, 2019

WAITE PARK, Minn. (AP) — Crews in central Minnesota had to rescue dozens of people stranded inside a restaurant after flash flooding.

Waite Park Fire Chief Jim Aleshire says about 44 people were stuck inside Anton's restaurant when the Sauk River rose Saturday night.

The Fire Department requested mutual aid from St. Joseph and St. Cloud. First responders used three boats and were able to get everyone safely out of the restaurant by about 9:30 p.m.

One of the business's owners, Betzy Gaetz, was not in the restaurant, but tells the St. Cloud Times the flood happened so quickly people did not have time to move anything.

Gaetz says the flooding happened while customers were having dinner.

The property usually floods in the spring, but Gaetz says she has never seen anything like this.

Clouds and light rain will continue to fill in tonight, making for a soggy Sunday.
