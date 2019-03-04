Crews respond to structure fire in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are on scene of a structure fire Monday morning at 1987 Salley Ridge Ln. SE.

The Fire Marshal told the KIMT reporter on scene the smoke is coming from a pole shed. He also said a slippery road getting to the structure is causing some challenges for fire crews.

Gold Cross Ambulance and the Rochester Fire Department are on scene. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is directing traffic.