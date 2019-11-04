Crews on scene of a massive fire near Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - First responders are on the scene of a large fire at B-20 Auto that can be seen from miles away.
The fire call came in just before 1:30 p.m.
A KIMT reporter on the scene said black smoke could be seen from the outskirts of Mason City to the business, which is on the west side of Interstate-35.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
