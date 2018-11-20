Clear

House fire in Southeast Rochester

No one was home at the time of the fire

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 8:19 PM
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 8:39 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A basement fire sparked a large law enforcement response in Southeast Rochester Tuesday night.

Rochester Police, Rochester Fire Department, Rochester Public Utilities, Minnesota Energy and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the 2300 block of Tee Time Rd. SE at around 8:00 PM Tuesday.

Officials tell KIMT the call came from neighbors who saw smoke coming from the back side of the house.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and those with the fire department say most of the damage is in the basement, but there was smoke throughout the home so there could be smoke damage elsewhere.

The fire remains under investigation.

