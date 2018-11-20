ROCHESTER, Minn. - A basement fire sparked a large law enforcement response in Southeast Rochester Tuesday night.
Rochester Police, Rochester Fire Department, Rochester Public Utilities, Minnesota Energy and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the 2300 block of Tee Time Rd. SE at around 8:00 PM Tuesday.
Officials tell KIMT the call came from neighbors who saw smoke coming from the back side of the house.
No one was home at the time of the fire, and those with the fire department say most of the damage is in the basement, but there was smoke throughout the home so there could be smoke damage elsewhere.
The fire remains under investigation.
Related Content
- House fire in Southeast Rochester
- Car hits semi southeast of Rochester
- UPDATE: One person stabbed in southeast Rochester
- Southeast Minnesota construction kickoff
- UPDATE: Man killed in crash southeast of Rochester
- One injured in two-vehicle crash southeast of Rochester
- Small fire in Rochester house
- UPDATE: Dog dies in Rochester house fire
- House fire under investigation in Rochester
- Immigration raid at southeast Iowa manufacturing plant
Scroll for more content...