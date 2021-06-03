Crews on scene of fire in NW Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- One person was taken to Mayo Clinic for smoke inhalation Wednesday night in a house fire on Belmoral Ln. NW.

The Rochester Fire Department says it responded to a report of a residential structure fire. The homeowner was woken up by smoke alarms and called 911.

When RFD arrived, they went inside to search for the homeowner who went back into the home to search for his dogs. RFD was able to get the homeowner to safety, and all three of the owner's dogs were already outside.

RFD says the fire started in the utility room and was quickly put out by crews.

Authorities estimate damages to be $25,000.

The Rochester Fire Department says working smoke alarms were present in the home and helped alert the occupant to the fire. Evacuate and call 911 to report a fire from a safe area. Once you evacuate, never go back in for any reason.