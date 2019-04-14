Crews installing docks despite chilly weather

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It may not feel like spring outside, but summer is closer than you think.

And one sure sign of it...it's dock installation time on Clear Lake.

Crews from Bob's Marine Service have been placing docks, whether by post and plank or laying down sections, around the lake since last weekend. Even with the tricky weather, they're trying to stay on pace to have all docks in just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Jake Kopriva is one of the crew members installing docks, and has to mind the wind while out on the water.

"The wind controls everything. We have to work on the calm side of the lake, so we're always moving barges to where it's calm. That's always a factor."

Last year, docks installation didn't begin until April 27th, and while it's been easier to get them installed this year due to the lake being cleared of ice earlier in the month, they're needing to keep pace daily just in time for summer.

"The residential docks are typically 8-15 sections long. With four crews, hopefully we can knock out about 10 docks [per day]."

Altogether, Kopriva estimates about 170 docks are installed around the lake.