Crews digging for the future of internet

MASON CITY, Iowa - The foundations for another option for internet in North Iowa are forming.

MetroNet, a 100% fiber optic internet and TV provider, is putting down cables in two Mason City neighborhoods, between Eisenhower and Willowbrook, and from 4th Street Southwest to 12th Street Northwest, as well as between Cheslea Creek and the Union Pacific railroad tracks, and 4th Street Southwest to the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks.

The company is also expanding into Austin, Stewartville and Geneva on the Minnesota side of the state line, as well as several other local communities in both Iowa and Minnesota.