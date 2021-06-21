Crews clean up storm damage at Silver Lake Park

ROCHESTER, Minn.- People spent the morning cleaning up fallen trees in Silver Lake Park, following Sunday's severe weather. The high wind gusts from the storm knocked down trees near its playground and damaged a swingset.

Crews spent the morning picking up branches. City forester Jeff Haberman says a couple of the trees sustained heavy damage and they tried saving them with restoration pruning.

"It's fairly isolated. There's been a few isolated limbs around town but for some reason, this particular spot sustained heavy damage and it doesn't seem to be widespread."

Rochester's Forestry Department plans to clean up any stumps lying around.