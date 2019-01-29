Clear
Crews battle fire in bitter cold at Mason City business

Fire was reported at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 6:13 AM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 6:31 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - As bitterly cold temps engulfed the area, fire crews had to battle a fire early this morning in Mason City.
Federal Ave. in Mason City was shut down from 14th St. to 17th St. as crews battled a fire at Young Construction beginning at 3:15 a.m.
The State Fire Marshal is on scene. Crews confirmed there were some vehicles inside the building.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

