Crews battle fire in bitter cold at Mason City business

MASON CITY, Iowa - As bitterly cold temps engulfed the area, fire crews had to battle a fire early this morning in Mason City.
Federal Ave. in Mason City was shut down from 14th St. to 17th St. as crews battled a fire at Young Construction beginning at 3:15 a.m.
The State Fire Marshal is on scene. Crews confirmed there were some vehicles inside the building.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
