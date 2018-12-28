Crews fight fire at mobile home park

MASON CITY, IA. - A fire broke out around 8:35pm Friday evening in Mason City at a mobile home park.

Our reporter on scene confirms one unit - 326 Registry Park - at Gracious Estates is on fire. Luckily, everyone inside the mobile home was able to get out safely. Mason City Police tell KIMT the structure is a total loss. This is a developing story and crews are still on cene. Mason City Police Department, Fired Department and the ambulance were on scene. Stick with KIMT for the latest details.