Crews battle house fire in extreme cold in Mower Co.

KIMT photo

Firefighters worked to put out a house fire in Austin on Monday

Posted: Jan. 21, 2019 3:00 PM
Updated: Jan. 21, 2019 3:09 PM
Posted By: Katie Huinker

AUSTIN, Minn. - Fire crews battled a house fire in Austin on Monday in the extreme cold.

It happened in the 800 block of 1st Avenue NW. According to Austin Fire Chief, Jim McCoy, the homeowner called it in at 12:45 pm reporting smoke on the 2nd floor.

When firefighters arrived they noticed flames in the attic and were able to extinguish them quickly but the homeowners are looking at about $10,000 in damage. McCoy says the cause is likely electrical.

Three people were home at the time and made it out safely. The American Red Cross is helping them out until the damage is repaired.

