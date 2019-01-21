AUSTIN, Minn. - Fire crews battled a house fire in Austin on Monday in the extreme cold.
It happened in the 800 block of 1st Avenue NW. According to Austin Fire Chief, Jim McCoy, the homeowner called it in at 12:45 pm reporting smoke on the 2nd floor.
When firefighters arrived they noticed flames in the attic and were able to extinguish them quickly but the homeowners are looking at about $10,000 in damage. McCoy says the cause is likely electrical.
Three people were home at the time and made it out safely. The American Red Cross is helping them out until the damage is repaired.
Related Content
- Crews battle house fire in extreme cold in Mower Co.
- Sanitation crews work through cold
- Sunday morning house fire in rural Mower county
- House fire early Wednesday morning in Mower County
- Mower County fugitive sentenced
- Fire in Mower county destroys two vehicles
- Beating the extreme heat
- Investigation underway into Mower County house hit by gunfire
- Man injured in Mower County explosion and fire
- Emergency crews keep battling largest wildfire in California history
Scroll for more content...