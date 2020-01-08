CRESCO, Iowa – A basketball player at Crestwood has reached another significant milestone in her career.
Sharon Goodman is not the school’s all-time leading scorer for both 5-on-5 and 6-on-6 with 1,526 points.
She ranks second in all of Iowa this season with 323 points so far, averaging just under 30 points-per-game.
The Cadets currently rank fifth in Class 3A with an 11-1 record and travels to Waverly-Shell Rock on Jan. 10.
Related Content
- Crestwood's Goodman reaches career milestone
- SAW: Crestwood's Ryan Steffen
- SAW: Crestwood's Ellie Friesen
- SAW: Crestwood's Katie Saner
- SAW: Crestwood's Laken Lienhard
- Countdown to Kickoff: Crestwood Cadets
- Experienced roster fueling Crestwood's early-season success
- Crestwood moves to the championship game
- Champions! Crestwood cruises to 3A state title
- Meyer, Goodman named IBCA "Players of the Year"
Scroll for more content...