Crestwood's Goodman reaches career milestone

CRESCO, Iowa – A basketball player at Crestwood has reached another significant milestone in her career.

Sharon Goodman is not the school’s all-time leading scorer for both 5-on-5 and 6-on-6 with 1,526 points.

She ranks second in all of Iowa this season with 323 points so far, averaging just under 30 points-per-game.

The Cadets currently rank fifth in Class 3A with an 11-1 record and travels to Waverly-Shell Rock on Jan. 10.