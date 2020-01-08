Crestwood High School installing vape detectors in bathrooms

CRESCO, Iowa - Crestwood High School has purchased vape detectors and plans to install them in four main bathrooms by the end of the month. Detectors will not be installed in the locker rooms for the time being. The detectors alert the school to a vape being used in the bathroom. Staff will then review hallway camera footage to see who left the bathroom at the time the detector went off.

"We're not out to get people with this, we're out to help people make good choices," says Principal Chris Rogne.

The detectors cost about $1,000 each and the school is currently pursuing grants to help cover costs.

"We don't expect them to change the world right away, but just to be a tool to help in prevention, help kids make good choices,"

says Principal Rogne.