Crestwood High School celebrates community icon's 50th birthday

CRESCO, Iowa - A man with near-celebrity status in Cresco is being celebrated Tuesday, September 7 for his 50th birthday.

Crestwood High School gathered into the school gym for a pep rally to wish Brady Mikkelson a happy birthday.

"I love it so much. I enjoy all the people here," Brady expressed to KIMT after his birthday celebration.

Brady is a true Cresco icon. He works at Fareway and at the school as a custodian. "Relationships come really naturally to him and since every action behind him is sincere, and people appreciate that and they gravitate toward it. The things we look for at school here about people being part of things, being a hard worker, having fun while doing it, he does that every day," explains Principal Chris Rogne.

Brady's impact extends beyond just the school. You can find him volunteering around town, attending high school sports practices and competitions, and sometimes on the local radio station giving Friday Night Lights commentary.

Brady's parents brought him to sporting events ever since he was a baby, so he's grown up as a major Crestwood Cadet supporter. "It's just kind of in his blood, I guess," says his father John Mikkelson. "He's been a blessing his whole life and I think it shows up with the town and the kids. Most everyone around town knows him."

Brady will be an honorary captain at Friday's football game when the Cadets take on the Waukon Indians.