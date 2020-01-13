Clear
Crestwood Cadets girl's basketball finds rhythm

The Cadets won 11 games in a row before their loss to Waverly-Shell Rock Friday.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 10:40 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

CRESCO, Iowa - After a season opening loss to Cedar Falls, the Cadets were on a roll. 11 wins later and they're once again one of the top teams in North Iowa.

A loss against Waverly-Shell Rock Friday snapped the impressive win streak. Cadets Head Coach Dale Dennler said that he's happy with the way his team has performed so far this season.

"I'm really proud of where we're at right now, we're 11-2," Dennler said. "We started off with a tough loss to Cedar Falls against a tough team, we got on a good roll there 11 in a row then played a tough Waverly team on Friday. We learned a lot from that game, what we need to get better and that's key this point in the season, what do we want to do to get better before the end of the season."

