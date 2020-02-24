Cresco woman sentenced for meth and pot

CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County woman is sentenced for possession of meth and dealing pot.

Christy Marie Summers, 44 of Cresco, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. Police say in September 2019 they searched Summers’ home in the 800 block of 2nd Street SW and another home in the 400 block of 4th Avenue West in Cresco and found about 5.1 grams of marijuana and 10.6 grams of meth, all packaged for delivery.

Officers say scales, glass pipes, and syringes were also found in their searches.

On Monday, Summers was ordered to spend two to five years on supervised probation.