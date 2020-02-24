Clear

Cresco woman sentenced for meth and pot

Arrested after two locations searched in September 2019.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 4:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County woman is sentenced for possession of meth and dealing pot.

Christy Marie Summers, 44 of Cresco, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. Police say in September 2019 they searched Summers’ home in the 800 block of 2nd Street SW and another home in the 400 block of 4th Avenue West in Cresco and found about 5.1 grams of marijuana and 10.6 grams of meth, all packaged for delivery.

Officers say scales, glass pipes, and syringes were also found in their searches.

On Monday, Summers was ordered to spend two to five years on supervised probation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Another mild Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Coronavirus affecting trade

Image

Pop up Voting

Image

Community Kitchen Fights Hunger

Image

Humanize My Hoodie

Image

Fountain Lake Restoration Project

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/24

Image

Celebrating Purchase of Affordable Apartment Complex

Image

Fundraising For Officer Matson

Image

Pursuit ends at Middle School

Image

RCTC New Resource Center

Community Events