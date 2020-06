OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 23-year-old Cresco woman was hurt Sunday following a two-vehicle accident.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Natasha Quiapan suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the crash. She was a passenger in a 2000 Dodge Ram that collided with a 2008 BMW driven by Justen Heintzman, of Rochester.

The crash happened at Highway 52 and Civic Center Dr.