Cresco teen gets deferred judgment for sex abuse

Given two to five years of probation.

Posted: Dec 1, 2019 2:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – A deferred judgment is given in a case of Howard County child sex abuse.

Kane Jay Vaughn, 19 of Cresco, has pleaded guilty to 3rd degree sex abuse for having sex with his 12- or 13-year-old victim in March.
Vaughn has been given two to five years of supervised probation and must spend up to one year at the West Union Residential Facility.

If he successfully completes his sentence, this conviction will be removed from Vaughn’s record.

