Cresco men arrested for theft in Bremer County

WAVERLY, Iowa – Two Howard County men are facing theft charges in Bremer County and more could be possible.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office says it stopped a vehicle on Highway 62 Monday and arrested Scott Simonds, 28 of Cresco, and Shelby Henry, 27 of Cresco. Simonds is wanted for 5th degree theft and Henry is charged with 3rd degree theft. Their vehicle was then searched on suspicion of fraudulent activity.

Simonds is accused of passing a bad check for $163.05 at Brother’s Market on July 1. Henry is accused of passing a bad check for $160 at Brother’s Market on May 4.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office says additional charges are expected on both men.

A check of online court records finds Simonds is also charged with 5th degree theft and three counts of theft of lottery tickets in Winnebago County. Henry is also charged with two counts of 5th degree theft and seven counts of theft of lottery tickets in Benton County, one count of theft in Winnebago County, 5th degree theft in Franklin County, and 5th degree theft in Fayette County.