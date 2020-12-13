Cresco man seriously hurt in Saturday crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa – A Saturday rollover leaves a Cresco man in critical condition.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Klennert, 49, was driving north on Grove Avenue near 115th Street when he lost control around 5 pm Saturday and went into the east ditch. The Sheriff’s Office says Klennert’s vehicle rolled several times and he was pinned inside until fire and rescue crews could remove him.

Klennert was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for treatment. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says, as of Sunday afternoon, Klennert is listed in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Riceville Fire and Rescue, Riceville Ambulance, and Regional Health Services of Howard County assisted with this crash, which remains under investigation.