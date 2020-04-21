Cresco man sentenced in two of six forgery cases in IA and MN

KIMT-TV 3 – The first sentences have been handed out to a Howard County man accused of crimes in five Iowa counties and one Minnesota county.

The charges against Scott Alexander Simonds, 29 of Cresco, involve the passing of bad checks, often for the purchase of lottery tickets.

Simonds has pleaded guilty to lottery theft in Winnebago County for writing a bad check at Dave’s Auto Service in Lake Mills in May 2019. He’s been given five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $657.19 in restitution.

Simonds also pleaded guilty to forgery and lottery forgery in Fayette County for writing a bad check at Guppy’s on the Go in Elgin in September 2019. For that, he was given two to five years of supervised probation.

Simonds entered a guilty plea in Floyd County District Court to one count of forgery for passing bad checks at the Hy-Vee gas station in September 2019. His sentencing for that is scheduled for May 26.

Simonds has pleaded not guilty in Allamakee County to forgery and 4th degree theft. He’s accused of passing bad checks at Double D Liquor Store in Waukon in January 2020. His trial for that is set to begin on November 18.

And Simonds has pleaded not guilty in Winneshiek County to three counts of forgery for allegedly passing bad checks at Norby’s Farm Fleet in Decorah in August 2019. That trial is scheduled to start on August 26.

In addition, Simonds previously pleaded guilty in Fillmore County District Court in Minnesota to issuing a dishonored check. Authorities say he wrote 13 bad checks in April and May of 2019 totaling $1,874.30. His sentencing for that has been indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.