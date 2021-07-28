Cresco man sentenced for violent burglary

CRESCO, Iowa – A violent home invasion in northeast Iowa results in two days behind bars.

Tyler Dane Harbin, 30 of Cresco, has pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault. He was accused of illegally entering a home in the 100 block of N Park Place in Cresco on May 31. Investigators say Harbin used a plastic card on the front door lock around 4 am and then attack a female inside the home.

Harbin was originally charged with first-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault but a plea deal produced a sentence to lesser charges of two days in jail, a $430 fine, and three to five years of supervised probation.