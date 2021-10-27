Cresco man sentenced for vehicular assault

CRESCO, Iowa – Ramming another person’s vehicle results in probation for a Howard County man.

Tyler Kenneth Johnson, 40 of Cresco, has been sentenced to two to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to assault with intent to inflict serious injury and control of a firearm by a felon.

Johnson was arrested after an incident a little before midnight on July 15 in Cresco. Authorities say Johnson used his vehicle to ram a woman’s vehicle and then struck her driver’s side window multiple times with his cell phone. Court documents state there was a no-contact order between the two at the time.

Law enforcement says when it went to question Johnson about the incident, they found a rifle in his home.