Cresco man sentenced for drug and gun crimes

CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man avoids a trial by pleading guilty to drug and gun crimes.

Rashone John Lowery, 44 of Cresco, was arrested after Cresco police and the Howard County Sheriff’s Office searched his home on May 8. Investigators said they found 51.9 grams of marijuana, a 9 mm handgun, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia.

Lowery has entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of a firearm by a felon. He’s been sentenced to two to five years of supervised probation and $1,500 in fines.