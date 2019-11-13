Cresco man sentenced for car/motorcycle collision

CRESCO, Iowa – A North Iowa man is sentenced for a collision that left a woman with a broken foot.

Lonnie Joe Dishinger, 52 of Cresco, has been ordered to spend 30 days in jail, serve two to five years of supervised probation, and pay a fine of $3,125.

Dishinger pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle and OWI-3rd offense for the crash on August 12, 2018. Law enforcement says Dishinger was riding his motorcycle when he crossed the center line on 45th Street near Unity Avenue and hit a car.

The female driver of the car suffered 12 fractures in her foot. Authorities say Dishinger’s blood alcohol content was over the legal limit at the time of the collision.