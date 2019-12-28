Cresco man sentenced for assaulting a woman

CRESCO, Iowa – A fine is issued to a man who attacked a woman in Howard County.
Michael Levi Koch, 36 of Cresco, pleaded guilty to one count of domestic abuse assault. Authorities say he grabbed a woman on May 12 and held her against the wall by her neck, leaving visible red marks behind.
Investigators say the assault would have been worse but it was interrupted by a witness.
Koch, who law enforcement says has one or more previous convictions for domestic assault, has been ordered to pay a $315 fine.
