Cresco man sentenced for Winneshiek County crash

DECORAH, Iowa – A Howard County man is sentenced to jail for drunkenly crashing through a fence and into a tree.

Brandon Lee Henry, 26 of Cresco, pleaded guilty to OWI-2nd offense for the incident in Decorah on July 13. Law enforcement says Henry was speeding on College Drive when he lost control and jumped the curb. His vehicle broke through a fence, hit a swing set and shrubs, then crossed Sunset Drive, hit a large tree, and rolled onto its top.

Henry and a passenger were taken to the hospital after the crash, which happened around 12:35 am.

Henry has been given 30 days behind bars, which he may serve in the Howard County Jail, and must pay a $1,875 fine.