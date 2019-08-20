Clear

Cresco man sentenced for 100+ mph pursuit

Arrested in December 2018.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 12:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Howard County man is sentenced for leading law enforcement on a 100+ mile per hour chase.

Adam Benjamin Collings, 30 of Cresco, was arrested in December 2018. Authorities say the stole a truck of Aluma-Line property and started a 25 mile pursuit along Interstate 35. When Collings finally stopped and exited his vehicle, officers say he tried to run in front of a semi and had to be tackled to the ground.

Collings eventually pleaded guilty to eluding and must serve two years of supervised probation and complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment. He must also pay $1,166.30 in restitution.

