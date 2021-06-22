Cresco man pleads not guilty to violent burglary

CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man is pleading not guilty to a violent home invasion.

Tyler Dane Harbin, 30 of Cresco, is charged with first-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault.

Authorities say Harbin illegally entered a home in the 100 block of N Park Place in Cresco around 4 am on May 31 by using a plastic card on the front door lock. Harbin then allegedly jumped on a female victim and hit her several times in the head, causing bruising and injury to her left ear.

Court documents state the victim tried to reach for her cell phone to call police but Harbin took the phone and threw it on the floor, breaking it.

A trial is scheduled to begin on July 28.