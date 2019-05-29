Cresco man pleads not guilty to lascivious acts with a child

CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man accused of sending sexual Facebook messages to an 11-year-old girl is pleading not guilty.

James Edward Politowitz, 21 of Cresco, is charged with lascivious acts with a child and telephone dissemination of obscene material. Law enforcement says that when Politowitz communicated with the child in February, he used Facebook Messenger to send the girl an image of his penis and asked if she wanted to have sex with him.

Investigators say when Politowitz was asked if he knew how old the girl was, he reportedly replied he thought she was 12 or 13.

His trial is now scheduled to begin on September 11.