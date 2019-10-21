Clear
Cresco man pleads not guilty to eight drug crimes

John Harbin
John Harbin

Arrested after September searches of his home.

Oct 21, 2019
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – A trial date is set for a Howard County man accused of eight drug crimes.

John Carlos Harbin, 58 of Cresco, pleaded not guilty Monday to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance-3rd or subsequent offense, two counts of gathering where drugs are used, two counts of prohibited acts, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

He was charged after law enforcement searched his home on September 25 and 26 and said they found 25.48 grams of meth, one gram of heroin, glass pipes and syringes, a scale, packaging material, items that tested positive for meth, and other items related to illegal drug use.

Harbin’s trial is scheduled to start on November 20.

