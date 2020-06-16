Cresco man pleads not guilty to drug and gun crimes

CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man is pleading not guilty to drug and gun charges filed after a search of his home.

Rashone John Lowery, 44 of Cresco, is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of a firearm as a felon, maintaining a premise for drugs, gathering where drug are used, and a drug tax stamp violation.

The Cresco Police Department and Howard County Sheriff’s Office says they searched Lowery home on May 8, finding 51.9 grams of marijuana, a 9 mm handgun, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Lowery’s home is located within 1,000 feet of Kessel Park.

Lowery has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and his trial is scheduled to start on November 18.