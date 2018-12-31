DECORAH, Iowa – A trial is set for a man accused of driving through a crash scene and hitting a Winneshiek County deputy.
Adam W. Strand, 34 of Cresco, is pleading not guilty to OWI-2nd offense, striking an unattended vehicle, reckless driving, failure to comply with the order of a peace officer, unsafe approach to a stationary vehicle causing injury, failure to maintain control, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to use safety belts.
Law enforcement says Strand drove through an accident scene on Pole Line Road on October 30. He’s accused of driving around a fully lit sheriff’s vehicle parked in the road, hitting a deputy who was trying to stop him from entering the scene, then hitting a fully lit emergency management vehicle.
The deputy who was hit suffered minor injuries.
Strand is now scheduled to stand trial in Winneshiek County starting March 13, 2019.
Related Content
- Cresco man pleads not guilty to driving through an accident scene
- Cresco man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor
- Sheriff: Intoxicated Cresco driver accused of hitting deputy after driving around accident scene
- Cresco driver cited for January auto accident
- Cresco driver in southeastern Minnesota auto accident
- Cresco man charged for motorcycle/car collision
- Trial scheduled for Cresco killing
- Third not guilty plea in Cresco drug bust
- Gruelke pleads guilty
- Najera pleads not guilty