Cresco man pleads not guilty to driving through an accident scene

Accused of hitting a Winneshiek County sheriff's deputy.

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 3:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – A trial is set for a man accused of driving through a crash scene and hitting a Winneshiek County deputy.

Adam W. Strand, 34 of Cresco, is pleading not guilty to OWI-2nd offense, striking an unattended vehicle, reckless driving, failure to comply with the order of a peace officer, unsafe approach to a stationary vehicle causing injury, failure to maintain control, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to use safety belts.

Law enforcement says Strand drove through an accident scene on Pole Line Road on October 30. He’s accused of driving around a fully lit sheriff’s vehicle parked in the road, hitting a deputy who was trying to stop him from entering the scene, then hitting a fully lit emergency management vehicle.

The deputy who was hit suffered minor injuries.

Strand is now scheduled to stand trial in Winneshiek County starting March 13, 2019.

