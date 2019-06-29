Cresco man pleads not guilty to domestic assaut

CRESCO, Iowa – A man accused of attacking a woman in Howard County is pleading not guilty.
Michael Levi Koch, 35 of Cresco, is charged with felony domestic abuse. He was arrested May 12 after authorities say he grabbed a woman and held her against the wall by her neck, leaving visible red marks. Investigators say the attack could have been worse but a witness stepped in to prevent it.
Authorities say Koch has one or more prior convictions for domestic assault.
His trial is set to begin August 7.
