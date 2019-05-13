Clear

Cresco man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of law enforcement

Accused of firing on officers during a high-speed chase.

May. 13, 2019
Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – A man accused of trying to kill law enforcement during a high-speed chase is pleading not guilty.

Richard Dale Ogle II, 29 of Cresco, is charged with attempted murder, eluding, going armed with intent, two counts of control of a firearm by a felon, domestic abuse assault, carrying weapons, OWI, and possession of dangerous weapons while under the influence.

Law enforcement says they were called around 4:30 am on March 16 about Ogle holding a gun to his girlfriend’s head. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke to the girlfriend, then say they found out Ogle was armed and still inside the house. Authorities say as they tried to secure the area, Ogle jumped in a car and drove away.

Court documents state there was a 14-mile chase hitting speeds of 100 miles per hour where Ogle shot at pursuing officers. Police say Ogle was finally arrested after stopping on Highway 9 about 3 miles east of Ridgeway.

Authorities say a handgun with a spent shell and a bag with 21 rounds of ammunition was found and a breath test showed Ogle had a blood alcohol content of .118.

A trial is scheduled to begin on June 26 in Howard County District Court.

