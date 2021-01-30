Cresco man pleads not guilty in crash that seriously injured himself, two others

DECORAH, Iowa – A Howard County man is pleading not guilty in a northeast Iowa collision that seriously injured three people.

Gannon Willie, 22 of Cresco, is now set to stand trial starting June 23 on two counts of serious injury by vehicle.

Law enforcement says Willie was driving an SUV west on 210th Street, west of Winneshiek County Road W14, on July 5, 2020, when he hit the side of a haybine being hauled east by a tractor. Authorities say a male passenger in Willie’s vehicle suffered multiple injuries, including two skull fractures, and was hospitalized for about five days. Court records say a female passenger in the SUV was taken to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for surgery to repair damage to the tendons and ligaments in her left arm.

Investigators say a third passenger in the SUV suffered internal bruising on the chest and hips from the seat belt and Willie had to be extricated from the vehicle and flown to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin, for treatment of his injuries.

Law enforcement says an open bottle of whiskey was seen in the wreckage of the SUV and a test of Willie’s urine confirmed the presence of methamphetamine.