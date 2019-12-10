Cresco man pleads guilty to sending sexual messages to a child

CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man is now pleading guilty to sending sexual Facebook messages to an 11-year-old child.

James Edward Politowitz, 22 of Cresco, entered a guilty plea to telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor. In exchange, a charge of lascivious acts with a child was dismissed.

Law enforcement says Politowitz used Facebook Messenger in February to send the child an image of his penis and asked if the child wanted to have sex with him.

Investigators say when Politowitz was asked if he knew how old the child was, he reportedly replied 12 or 13 years old.

Politowitz has been given two years of supervised probation, has to register as a sex offender, and must pay a $250 civil penalty.