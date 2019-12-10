Clear

Cresco man pleads guilty to sending sexual messages to a child

Takes a plea deal rather than go to trial.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 12:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man is now pleading guilty to sending sexual Facebook messages to an 11-year-old child.

James Edward Politowitz, 22 of Cresco, entered a guilty plea to telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor. In exchange, a charge of lascivious acts with a child was dismissed.

Law enforcement says Politowitz used Facebook Messenger in February to send the child an image of his penis and asked if the child wanted to have sex with him.

Investigators say when Politowitz was asked if he knew how old the child was, he reportedly replied 12 or 13 years old.

Politowitz has been given two years of supervised probation, has to register as a sex offender, and must pay a $250 civil penalty.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -9°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -9°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -10°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -14°
Coldest air of the season has arrived
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clear Lake set to form alternative school on campus

Image

Authorities rescue man from Winnebago River

Image

Man taken to ambulance after being rescued

Image

Salvation Army opens it's doors for Rochester's homeless

Image

Snow storm causes several crashes in Minnesota

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Iowa DOT talks how 511 gets updated

Image

Ping Pong Prodigy

Image

Elton Hills Drive safety session

Image

Williams shines as Dover-Eyota defeats Byron

Community Events