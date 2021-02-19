Cresco man pleads guilty to cyberstalking Minnesota victim

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Howard County man has pleaded guilty to four counts of cyberstalking.

Michael Shawn McGuire, 57 of Cresco, confessed Friday in Cedar Rapids federal court to using Facebook and the mail to harass and intimidate another person. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says the cyberstalking took place between August 25, 2018, and May 25, 2019.

Authorities say numerous yard signs were posted at the victim’s home in Minnesota. The signs were sexually explicit and contained the victim’s name, telephone number, address, and email address. Sexually explicit mailings with semi-nude photos of the victim were sent to the victim’s friends, family members, and associates. In addition, various Facebook profiles sent similar semi-nude photos to some of the victim’s contacts through Facebook and various fake dating profiles associated with the victim were created.

No sentencing date for McGuire has been set. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

This case was investigated by the Minnesota Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the Willmar Police Department, the Litchfield Police Department, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the Pipestone County Sheriff’s Office, the Cresco Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.