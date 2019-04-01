NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Cresco man accused of leading law enforcement on a 100+ mile per hour chase is changing his plea.
Adam Benjamin Collings, 29, is now pleading guilty to one count of eluding. He’s accused of stealing a truck from Aluma-line property in December 2018, then leading authorities on a 25 mile pursuit along Interstate 35.
Officers say after he was stopped, Collings tried to run in front of a semi before he was tackled to the ground.
His sentencing is scheduled for May 13.
Related Content
- Cresco man pleads guilty to 100 mph chase along I-35
- Minnesota man pleads not guilty in 100 mph chase
- Guilty plea in 100+ mph chase
- Cresco man charged with shooting at police in 100 mph chase
- Man arrested for going over 100 mph pleads guilty
- Second guilty plea for second 100 mph chase
- Not guilty plea in 100 mph Floyd County chase
- Plea change in 100 mph chase
- Cross-border chase reaches over 100 mph
- Man sentenced for 100+ mph chase through Rocester
Scroll for more content...