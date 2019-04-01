Cresco man pleads guilty to 100 mph chase along I-35

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Cresco man accused of leading law enforcement on a 100+ mile per hour chase is changing his plea.

Adam Benjamin Collings, 29, is now pleading guilty to one count of eluding. He’s accused of stealing a truck from Aluma-line property in December 2018, then leading authorities on a 25 mile pursuit along Interstate 35.

Officers say after he was stopped, Collings tried to run in front of a semi before he was tackled to the ground.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 13.