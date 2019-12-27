Clear
Cresco man injured in southeastern Minnesota crash

Happened Friday morning near Preston.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 2:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOUNTAIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A North Iowa driver is hurt in a Fillmore County rear end collision.

It happened around 8:20 am Friday on Highway 16, five miles west of Preston. The Minnesota State Patrol says Philip Dean Eickhoff, 70 of Fountain, was driving east when he slowed to make a left turn and was hit from behind by Taylor Cody Ferrie, 27 of Cresco, IA.

Ferrie suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. No one else was hurt in the crash.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Preston Fire Department, and Preston Ambulance assisted with this accident.

