Cresco man found guilty of murdering his wife

CRESCO, Iowa – A jury has found a northeast Iowa man guilty of killing his wife.

Brian Allen Fullhart, 35 of Cresco, was convicted of 1st degree murder Thursday after a trial that began on July 17 in Howard County District Court. No sentencing date has been set.

Authorities say Fullhart shot his wife, Zoanne Fullhart, to death on February 28, 2018, and then barricaded himself inside his home. During the standoff, law enforcement says Fullhart shot at them with a compound bow, striking a police squad car.