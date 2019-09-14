Clear
Cresco man facing federal gun charges

Christopher Weigert
Christopher Weigert

Accused of possession after convictions for meth and assault.

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 2:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - A Howard County man is accused of federal weapons crimes.

Christopher William Weigert, 33 of Cresco, was charged in Cedar Rapids Federal Court on Tuesday with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of ammunition as a prohibited person.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says Weigert illegally possessed a pistol between January 24 and February 4 and then on March 30 illegally possessed 12 different brands of ammunition for pistols, rifles, and shotguns. Prosecutors say Weigert was banned from possessing such things after an October 2017 conviction for assault with intent to cause pain or injury and an August 2018 conviction for possession of methamphetamine.

Both convictions were in Howard County.

Weigert has entered a not guilty plea and his trial is set to start on November 12.

