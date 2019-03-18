Clear
Cresco man charged with shooting at police in 100 mph chase

Richard Ogle Richard Ogle

Law enforcement responded to threat report early Saturday morning.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 1:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man is accused of shooting at law enforcement during a high-speed chase.

Authorities say they were called to the 600 block of 3rd Avenue East in Cresco just before 4:30 am Saturday for a possible domestic situation. Someone had contacted law enforcement about Richard Dale Ogle II, 29 of Cresco, holding a gun to his girlfriend’s head. Officers arrived on scene and spoke to the woman about the claim, then say they discovered Ogle was armed with a handgun and still in the house.

As the area was secured, authorities say Ogle got in a car and drove away. According to court documents, there was a 14-mile chase that hit speeds of 100 miles per hour where Ogle fired gunshots at pursuing officers.

Police say Ogle finally stopped on Highway 9, about 3 miles east of Ridgeway, and was arrested. Law enforcement says a handgun with a spent shell and a bag with 21 rounds of ammunition were found. A breath test reportedly showed Ogle had a blood alcohol content of .118.

Ogle is charged with attempting to elude, going armed with intent, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying weapons, domestic abuse assault, and OWI.

