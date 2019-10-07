Clear

Cresco man charged with eight drug crimes

Arrested after back-to-back searches in September.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 7:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man is facing eight drug charges after back-to-back searches in Cresco.

John Carlos Harbin, 58, is accused of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance-3rd or subsequent offense, two counts of gathering where drugs are used, two counts of prohibited acts, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Authorities say they searched a home in the 400 block of 4th Avenue West in Cresco on September 25, finding 25.48 grams of meth, one gram of heroin, glass pipes and syringes, a scale, packaging material, and other items related to illegal drug use.

Law enforcement then conducted of Harbin’s home in the 800 block of 2nd Street SW in Cresco on September 26 and says it found items that tested positive for meth, scales, packaging materials, glass pipes and syringes, and other items related to illegal drug use.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Prepare for some beautiful fall weather.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Will the area see snow later this week?

Image

Pedestrian Subway Renovation

Image

Jumping Worms Invading MN

Image

Behind the Scenes Look at Austin Utilities

Image

Feast! Restaurant Week

Image

Planned Bus Stop

Image

Mental Health Grant for MCPD

Image

'Badges and Board Games' initiative hopes to build community connections

Image

Counter-protest at Planned Parenthood

Image

New app hopes to help Rochester residents and visitors

Community Events