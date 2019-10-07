Cresco man charged with eight drug crimes

CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man is facing eight drug charges after back-to-back searches in Cresco.

John Carlos Harbin, 58, is accused of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance-3rd or subsequent offense, two counts of gathering where drugs are used, two counts of prohibited acts, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Authorities say they searched a home in the 400 block of 4th Avenue West in Cresco on September 25, finding 25.48 grams of meth, one gram of heroin, glass pipes and syringes, a scale, packaging material, and other items related to illegal drug use.

Law enforcement then conducted of Harbin’s home in the 800 block of 2nd Street SW in Cresco on September 26 and says it found items that tested positive for meth, scales, packaging materials, glass pipes and syringes, and other items related to illegal drug use.