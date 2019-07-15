Cresco man charged with OWI after vehicle hits fence, swing set and tree before rolling

DECORAH, Iowa - A Cresco man has been charged with OWI after the occupants of a vehicle had to be hospitalized after a crash involving multiple residences early Saturday.

Brandon Henry, 35, was charged with OWI-second offense after he allegedly rolled a vehicle at 12:35 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities said Henry was traveling at an excessive speed on College Dr. in Decorah when he lost control and the vehicle jumped the curb.

“Henry drove over a tree and broke through a fence striking a swing set and shrubs in the backyard of a residence. The vehicle then crossed Sunset Drive and struck a large tree in the front yard of another residence and rolled onto its top,” the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to court documents, Henry was found lying on the ground next to the vehicle after a 911 call was received.

A passenger was taken to the ER for his injuries, and Henry was arrested after being released from the ER.