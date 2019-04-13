Clear
Cresco man arrested for marijuana in Mitchell County

Matthew Griffin Matthew Griffin

Deputies say they could smell the drug during a traffic stop.

Posted: Apr. 13, 2019 3:05 PM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2019 3:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OSAGE, Iowa – An accused drug dealer is arrested in Mitchell County.

Matthew Allen Griffin, 28 of Cresco, is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Mitchell County deputies pulled Griffin over on April 8 at the intersection of Highway 218 and 320th Street for an improper license plate lamp. Deputies say there was a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, though it seemed like someone tried to mask the odor with cologne.

Griffin was removed from the vehicle and detained for driving while his license was suspended and deputies say he admitted to having marijuana in his vehicle. Court documents state a search turned up about 170 grams of marijuana, marijuana pipes, marijuana seeds, grow chemicals, and other items used for growing marijuana.

