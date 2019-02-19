Cresco man accused of running into a deputy is jailed

DECORAH, Iowa – A Howard County man accused of driving through a crash scene and hitting a sheriff’s deputy is going to jail.

Adam Wester Strand, 34 of Cresco, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to OWI-2nd offense. Strand was arrested in October 2018 after the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says he drove around a patrol vehicle with its lights on that was parked at an accident scene. The Sheriff’s Office says Strand ran into a deputy who was trying to stop him and then crashed into an emergency management vehicle.

The deputy suffered minor injuries.

Strand has been sentenced to 30 days in jail, followed by two years of supervised probation, and must pay a $1875 fine.