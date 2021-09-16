Cresco man accused of child sex abuse

CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man has been arrested for child sex crimes.

Steven James Shipman, 48 of Cresco, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree sexual abuse, and exhibition of obscene material to minors.

Court documents state that Shipman displayed obscene material to an underage victim, engaged in multiple sex acts with the victim, and was found in possession of videos of the victim performing sex acts.

The Sheriff’s Office says Shipman was arrested Thursday and booked into the Howard County Jail on $10,000 bond.