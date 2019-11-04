Cresco firefighters deal with grain dryer and bin fires

CRESCO, Iowa – It’s been a busy few days for the Cresco Community Fire Department.

On Saturday morning, the volunteer firefighters had to deal with a grain dryer fire. Power was cut off, the corn was removed from the dryer, and then extinguished. No injuries were reported and firefighters were on the scene for around five hours.

The Cresco Community Fire Department was then called out to a grain bin fire shortly before 10 am Monday. The Department says a section of the bin was opened up to allow water to get in and for burned corn to be removed. No injuries were reported and firefighters were on the scene for a little more than two hours.

Images courtesy of the Cresco Community Fire Department