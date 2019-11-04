Clear
BREAKING NEWS Accidental ignition blamed for massive salvage yard fire Full Story

Cresco firefighters deal with grain dryer and bin fires

Two fires in the space of three days.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 6:37 PM
Updated: Nov 4, 2019 6:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

Photo Gallery 8 Images

Cresco grain dryer fire, November 2, 2019
Cresco grain dryer fire, November 2, 2019
Cresco grain dryer fire, November 2, 2019
Cresco grain dryer fire, November 2, 2019
Cresco grain dryer fire, November 2, 2019
Cresco grain bin fire, November 4, 2019.
Cresco grain bin fire, November 4, 2019.
Cresco grain bin fire, November 4, 2019.

CRESCO, Iowa – It’s been a busy few days for the Cresco Community Fire Department.

On Saturday morning, the volunteer firefighters had to deal with a grain dryer fire. Power was cut off, the corn was removed from the dryer, and then extinguished. No injuries were reported and firefighters were on the scene for around five hours.

The Cresco Community Fire Department was then called out to a grain bin fire shortly before 10 am Monday. The Department says a section of the bin was opened up to allow water to get in and for burned corn to be removed. No injuries were reported and firefighters were on the scene for a little more than two hours.

Images courtesy of the Cresco Community Fire Department

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Snow in the forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

John Marshall Honors Veterans

Image

Safe Winter Driving

Image

Too Many Animals in Rochester Homes

Image

Apartment Shooting Investigation

Image

Shooting in Rochester

Image

Mueller Running for Minnesota House

Image

Auto Fire

Image

Family Recovers After Fire

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Cold pattern brings snow this week

Image

My Money: Helping kids with a financial crisis

Community Events